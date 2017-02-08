Soccer Photos: The Villages v. West Shore in Class 2A soccer regional final By USA TODAY Sports February 7, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Kyle Fox of The Villages (10) tries to drive around West Shore defender Cameron Yeutter during Tuesday's Class 2A regional final. Uziel Hernandez of The Villages (11) challenges West Shore's Cameron Yeutter during Tuesday's Class 2A regional final. Uziel Hernandez of The Villages tackles the ball away from Chase Hester of West Shore during Tuesday's Class 2A regional final. Sam Leighton of West Shore (10) is pursued by Anthony Ascencio (8) and Kyle Fox (10) of The Villages during Tuesday's Class 2A regional final. Abe Murphy of West Shore is tripped by Abdiel Hernandez of The Villages during Tuesday's Class 2A soccer regional final. West Shore players congratulate Abe Murphy after his first half goal in Tuesday's Class 2A regional final. The Purrfections Dance team from West Shore performs at halftime of Tuesday's Class 2A soccer regional final. Abdiel Hernandez of The Villages tackles the ball away from Nick Pekmezian of West Shore during Tuesday's Class 2A regional final. Abe Murphy of West Shore goes flying as The Villages goalkeeper Seth Perez makes a tackle save during Tuesday's Class 2A regional final. Nicholas Palano of The Villages battles with Nick Pekmezian of West Shore during Tuesday's Class 2A regional final. The Purrfections Dance team from West Shore performs at halftime of Tuesday's Class 2A soccer regional final. Dylan Obrien of West Shore goes down after tripping over The Villages defenders Abdiel Hernandez (3) and Nick Provost (4) during Tuesday's Class 2A regional final. Kaleb Kelly of The Villages tries to keep West Shore's Kishan Ghayal off the ball ball during Tuesday's Class 2A regional final. soccer, Brevard, Soccer, West Shore High School (Melbourne FL), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News News Basketball playoffs heat up, soccer nearing finals News Melbourne, Titusville, West Shore win boys district soccer News Melbourne, Merritt Island, West Shore boys to state semis