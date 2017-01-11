Basketball Photos: Titusville at Heritage girls basketball By USA TODAY Sports January 11, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Alexis Beale of Heritage chases a loose ball along with Skyler Masion (23) and Akiyonna Jooiner of Titusville during Tuesday's game. Titusville's Darrianna Smith (3) and Crisbel Sanchez of Heritage leap for a high pass during Tuesday's game. Kayla Ouellette of Titusville is guarded by Macoyah Barry of Heritage during Tuesday's game. Akiyonna Joiner of Titusville (1) tries to block the shot of Heritage player Dee Lampkin during Tuesday's game. Dee Lampkin of Heritage drives around the Titusville defense during Tuesday's game. Heritage cheerleaders leep the crowd in the game during Tuesday's contest against Titusville Dee Lampkin of Heritage fights for a rebound with Darrianna Smith (3) and Jade Reason (4) of Titusville during Tuesday's game. Paxton Krenz of Heritage fights for a rebound with Titusville's Jade Reason during Tuesday's game. Crisbel Sanchez of Heritage drives to the basket during Tuesday's game against Titusville. Heritage girls basketball coach Colin Turey watches the action during Tuesday's game against Titusville. Macoyah Barry of Heritage takes a shot during Tuesday's game. Heritage girls basketball coach Colin Turey talks to his players during Tuesday's game against Titusville. Crisbel Sanchez of Heritage drives to the basket during Tuesday's game against Titusville. Tatiyana Robinson of Heritage (13) and Kayla Ouellette of Titusville fight for a rebound during Tuesday's game. basketball, Brevard, Basketball, Heritage High School (Palm Bay FL), Titusville High School (Titusville FL), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Gallery Photos: Celebration at Viera girls basketball Gallery Photos: Rockledge vs. Viera girls basketball Gallery Photos: Merritt Island at Space Coast girls basketball 0 comments Get Livefyre FAQ Sign in + Follow Post comment Link Newest | Oldest