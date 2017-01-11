Soccer Photos: Titusville at Palm Bay boys soccer By USA TODAY Sports January 10, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Titusville players celebrate a goal during Tuesday's game against Palm Bay. Titusville's Carl Anderson (20) and Matthew Johnson of Palm Bay contend for the ball during Tuesday's game. Palm Bay's Jonathan Tobar (22) and Carl Anderson of Titusville fight for the ball during Tuesday's game. Titusuville's Matt Parker (14) celebrates after scoring a goal in Tuesday's game against Palm Bay. Titusville's Reginald Jackson (16) fights for the ball with Palm Bay defenders Matthew Johnson (13), Daion Paite (17) and Max Hofmeister (2) during Tuesday's game. The Palm Bay Pirate mascot tries to entertain the crowd during Tuesday's rare daylight game between Palm Bay and Titusville. Max Hofmeister (2) and Daion Petite (17) of Palm Bay try to stop the advance of Titusville's Jeff Jones (15) during Tuesday's game. Titsuville's Matt Parker (14) is congratulated by teammate Alex Griggs (2) after scoring a goal in Tuesday's game against Palm Bay. Palm Bay's Max Hofmeister redirects the ball away from Titusville's David Colbert (9) during Tuesday's game. David Colbert of Titusville tries a fancy back kick during Tuesday's game against Palm Bay. The Palm Bay Pirate mascot cheers for the boys soccer team during Tuesday's game against Titusville. Palm Bay Magnet High school students got the chance to support their Pirate soccer team during school hours this week. Students who paid $2 were allowed to attend the game during 7th Period. Titusville's David Colbert (9) tries to drive past Matthew Johnson of Palm Bay during Tuesday's game. Palm Bay goalkeeper Bryce James stops the shot of Titusville's Reginald Jackson during Tuesday's game. Reginald Jackson of Titusville and Jonathan Tobar of Palm Bay vie for a header during Tuesday's game. soccer, Brevard, Soccer, Titusville High School (Titusville FL), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News News Vote for this week's Athlete of the Week News Photos: Palm Bay vs. Bayside girls soccer Gallery Photos: Viera at Holy Trinity boys soccer 0 comments Get Livefyre FAQ Sign in + Follow Post comment Link Newest | Oldest