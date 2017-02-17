Basketball Photos: Titusville vs. Poinciana basketball By USA TODAY Sports February 17, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Eagle Kimar Edwards slams the ball through the bucket Thursday night as Poinciana visited Titusville In a sea of Poinciana red, Joe Russell breaks through for the layup Thursday night at home. Kario Oquendo (3) wins the opening tipoff against Ony Guerrero (22) Thursday night as Titusville defeated Poinciana at home. Terrier Romeo Crouch ducks under the Poinciana double team Thursday night at home. Jacob Newman (1) lobs the ball over Kario Oquendo for the bucket Thursday night as Poinciana visited Titusville. Jose Zabala of Poinciana attempts a three point shot against Kario Oquendo of Titusville Thursday night in Titusville. Neil Hawkins (10) attempts to block the finger roll layup of Kimar Edwards (2) Thursday night as Titusville hosted Poinciana. Josue Padilla scans over the Titusville defense Thursday night as Poinciana traveled to Titusville. Jordan Smith (2) of Titusville being defended by Poinciana player Jose Zabala at home in Titusville Thursday night. Romeo Crouch during a fast break opportunity Thursday night in Titusville. Terrier Joe Russell looks for an opening in the visiting Eagles defense Thursday night in Titusville. Jose Zabala comes at the basket hard Thursday night as the Eagles visited Titusville. Romeo Crouch of Titusville shooting free throws Thursday night as the Terriers hosted the Eagles. Poinciana big man Kimar Edwards shooting free throws Thursday night in Titusville. Romeo Crouch directs the offense Thursday night as Titusville defeated Poinciana in Titusville. basketball, Brevard, Basketball, Titusville High School (Titusville FL), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Gallery Photos: Merritt Island vs. Titusville soccer Gallery Photos: Palm Bay vs. Titusville in girls basketball district semifinas Gallery Photos: Poinciana at Holy Trinity girls basketball