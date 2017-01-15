Gallery Photos: Tournament of Champions dunk contest By USA TODAY Sports January 14, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Hillcrest High School's Tyrem Freeman (4) attempts a dunk during the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions dunk contest at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 14, 2017. Hillcrest High School Tyrem Freeman (4) goes up for a dunk during the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions dunk contest at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 14, 2017. Sierra Canyon School (Chatsworth, Calif.) guard Hunter Bleeden (10) slams a dunk off a teammate's pass during the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions dunk contest at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 14, 2017. Findlay Prep Pilots (Las Vegas, Nev.) forward Lamine Diane (11) attempts a one-handed dunk during the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions dunk contest at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 14, 2017. Kickapoo High School (Springfield, Mo.) guard Donyae McCaskill (0) dunks the ball during the final round of the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions dunk contest at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 14, 2017. Greenforest Christian Academy (Decatur, Ga.) guard David Quimby (55) flies towards the basket during the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions dunk contest at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 14, 2017. Madison Prep Academy (Baton Rouge, La.) forward Josh LeBlanc (23) crosses the ball under his legs for the winning dunk of the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions dunk contest at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 14, 2017. Madison Prep Academy (Baton Rouge, La.) forward Josh LeBlanc (23) finishes the winning dunk of the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions dunk contest at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 14, 2017. Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) forward Lucas Turnage (33) slams a two-handed dunk during the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions dunk contest at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 14, 2017. Willard High School's Huston Johnson (35) attempts a self-assisted dunk during the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions dunk contest at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 14, 2017. Greenforest Christian Academy (Decatur, Ga.) guard David Quimby (55) attempts a left-handed dunk during the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions dunk contest at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 14, 2017. Madison Prep Academy (Baton Rouge, La.) forward Josh LeBlanc (23) finishes off the winning dunk of the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions dunk contest at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 14, 2017. Madison Prep Academy (Baton Rouge, La.) forward Josh LeBlanc (23) is filmed by his teammates as he receives the first place trophy following the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions dunk contest at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 14, 2017. Licking High School's Brady Smith slams a one-handed dunk during the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions dunk contest at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 14, 2017. Greenforest Christian Academy (Decatur, Ga.) guard David Quimby (55) finishes off a two-handed dunk during the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions dunk contest at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 14, 2017. Willard High School's Huston Johnson (35) dunks the ball during the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions dunk contest at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 14, 2017. Lamar High School's Sam Timmons (2) attempts a rotating dunk during the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions dunk contest at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 14, 2017. Camdenton High School's Dylan Decker attempts a one-handed dunk during the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions dunk contest at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 14, 2017. Republic High School's Ty Stevens (11) attempts a one-handed dunk during the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions dunk contest at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 14, 2017. Kickapoo High School (Springfield, Mo.) guard Donyae McCaskill (0) attempts a dunk during the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions dunk contest at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 14, 2017.