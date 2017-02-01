Soccer Photos: Viera at Melbourne in Class 4A regional soccer semifinals By USA TODAY Sports January 31, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Melbourne players celebrate their 1-0 victory over Viera in Tuesday's Class 4A regional soccer semifinal. Viera's Brooke Walsh drives the ball away from Destiny Deluca of Melbourne (left) during Tuesday's Class 4A regional semifinal. Destiny Deluca of Melbourne (8) heads the ball in front of Viera defender Victoria Rosario 913) during Tuesday's Class 4A regional semifinal. Melbourne's Carli Etrick (4) is pursued by Brooke Walsh (10) and Mya Norton (16) ov Viera during Tuesday's Class 4A regional semifinal. Viera fans cheer for the Hawks during Tuesday's Class 4A regional semifinal. Melbourne goalkeeper Kendell Mindnich makes a save in front of Viera's Hollyn Knight (7) during Tuesday's Class 4A regional semifinal. Melbourne's Morgan Miller (11) and Taylor Collins of Viera (22) battle for possession of the ball during Tuesday's Class 4A regional semifinal. during Tuesday's Class 4A regional semifinal. Melbourne soccer players celebrate their 1-0 victory over Viera in Tuesday's Class 4A regional semifinal. Melbourne's Sarah Nies and Hanna Vega of Viera vie for a header during Tuesday's Class 4A regional semifinal. Melbourne soccer fans keep an eye on the action during Tuesday's Class 4A regional semifinal. Viera's Brooke Walsh (left) and Amanda Brust of Melbourne trip over each other chasing the ball during Tuesday's Class 4A regional semifinal. A Viera fan supports the Hawks during Tuesday's Class 4A regional semifinal. Melbourne's Lauren Bowden (6) and Mollie Roe of Viera contend for the ball during Tuesday's Class 4A regional semifinal. Melbourne goalkeeper Kendell Mindnich redirects the ball away from the net during Tuesday's Class 4A regional semifinal against Viera. Mollie Roe of Viera (4) and Melbourne's Brianna Thompson try to settle the ball during Tuesday's Class 4A regional semifinal. Melbourne's Lauren Bowden passes the ball away from Mollie Roe (4) of Viera during Tuesday's Class 4A regional semifinal. Melbourne's Amanda Brust (15) and Taylor Collins of Viera battle for control of the ball during Tuesday's Class 4A regional semifinal. soccer, Brevard, Melbourne High School (Melbourne FL), Soccer, Viera High School (Melbourne FL), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Gallery Melbourne, Merritt Island roll on in girls soccer News Melbourne, Edgewood girls win district soccer titles Gallery Melbourne, Titusville, West Shore win boys district soccer