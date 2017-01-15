Gallery Photos: Viper Duals Day 2 By USA TODAY Sports January 14, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Space Coast wrestlers celebrate their win on the final day of the Viper Duals at Space Coast Jr/Sr High. Reggie Bradley of Space Coast (right) takes on Marty Erdman of Merritt Island on the final day of the Viper Duals at Space Coast Jr/Sr High. Brenden Dressel of Merritt Island wrestles Lloyd Pankow of Space Coast on the final day of the Viper Duals at Space Coast Jr/Sr High. Proud parents take pictures of Space Coast wrestlers on the final day of the Viper Duals at Space Coast Jr/Sr High. Five points separated the Vipers and the second place Merritt Island Mustangs. Brenden Dressel of Merritt Island wrestles Lloyd Pankow of Space Coast on the final day of the Viper Duals at Space Coast Jr/Sr High. Reggie Bradley of Space Coast takes on Marty Erdman of Merritt Island on the final day of the Viper Duals at Space Coast Jr/Sr High. Merritt Island wrestlers hold up their second place trophy on the final day of the Viper Duals at Space Coast Jr/Sr High. The Mustangs finished just a few points behind the 1st place Vipers. Brevard, Space Coast High School (Cocoa FL), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Gallery Photos: Viper Duals Wrestling Day 1 News High school sports results from Friday, Jan. 13 News Photos: Barbara Pill Memorial Wrestling Tournament (Day 2) 0 comments Get Livefyre FAQ Sign in + Follow Post comment Link Newest | Oldest