PHOTOS: West Salem basketball falls in quarterfinals to Clackamas

West Salem's Kyle Greeley (5) walks off the court following his team's loss of the West Salem vs. Clackamas boy's basketball game in the quarterfinals of the OSAA Class 6A State Championships at the University of Portland on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Clackamas won the game 68-52. West Salem will play a consolation game on Thursday.
West Salem's Jared Oliver (11) has the ball knocked out of his hands by Clackamas' Matt O'Brien (10) during the second half of the West Salem vs. Clackamas boy's basketball game in the quarterfinals of the OSAA Class 6A State Championships at the University of Portland on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Clackamas won the game 68-52. West Salem will play a consolation game on Thursday.
The Clackamas bench celebrates a play during the first half of the West Salem vs. Clackamas boy's basketball game in the quarterfinals of the OSAA Class 6A State Championships at the University of Portland on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Clackamas won the game 68-52. West Salem will play a consolation game on Thursday.
West Salem's Kyle Greeley (5) drives past Clackamas' Cole Turner (21) during the second half of the West Salem vs. Clackamas boy's basketball game in the quarterfinals of the OSAA Class 6A State Championships at the University of Portland on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Clackamas won the game 68-52. West Salem will play a consolation game on Thursday.
West Salem's Tyke Thompson (2) reaches for the basket during the first half of the West Salem vs. Clackamas boy's basketball game in the quarterfinals of the OSAA Class 6A State Championships at the University of Portland on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Clackamas won the game 68-52. West Salem will play a consolation game on Thursday.
West Salem's Zac Bulgin (24) shoots the ball during the first half of the West Salem vs. Clackamas boy's basketball game in the quarterfinals of the OSAA Class 6A State Championships at the University of Portland on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Clackamas won the game 68-52. West Salem will play a consolation game on Thursday.
West Salem's Zach Robertson (4) spins past Clackamas' Dane Agost (32) during the first half of the West Salem vs. Clackamas boy's basketball game in the quarterfinals of the OSAA Class 6A State Championships at the University of Portland on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Clackamas won the game 68-52. West Salem will play a consolation game on Thursday.
West Salem fans react to a call during the second half of the West Salem vs. Clackamas boy's basketball game in the quarterfinals of the OSAA Class 6A State Championships at the University of Portland on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Clackamas won the game 68-52. West Salem will play a consolation game on Thursday.
West Salem's Zac Bulgin (24) shoots the ball between Clackamas' John Jaha (11) and Bryson Crockett (25) during the second half of the West Salem vs. Clackamas boy's basketball game in the quarterfinals of the OSAA Class 6A State Championships at the University of Portland on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Clackamas won the game 68-52. West Salem will play a consolation game on Thursday.
West Salem's Kyle Greeley (5) tries for two points past the defense of Clackamas' Cole Turner (21) during the first half of the West Salem vs. Clackamas boy's basketball game in the quarterfinals of the OSAA Class 6A State Championships at the University of Portland on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Clackamas won the game 68-52. West Salem will play a consolation game on Thursday.
West Salem head coach Travis Myers talks with this team during a break in the second half of the West Salem vs. Clackamas boy's basketball game in the quarterfinals of the OSAA Class 6A State Championships at the University of Portland on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Clackamas won the game 68-52. West Salem will play a consolation game on Thursday.
West Salem's Kyle Greeley (5) shoots the ball during the first half of the West Salem vs. Clackamas boy's basketball game in the quarterfinals of the OSAA Class 6A State Championships at the University of Portland on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Clackamas won the game 68-52. West Salem will play a consolation game on Thursday.
Clackamas fans celebrate a play during the second half of the West Salem vs. Clackamas boy's basketball game in the quarterfinals of the OSAA Class 6A State Championships at the University of Portland on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Clackamas won the game 68-52. West Salem will play a consolation game on Thursday.
West Salem's Jared Oliver (11) looks to pass the ball past Clackamas' Matt O'Brien (10) during the first half of the West Salem vs. Clackamas boy's basketball game in the quarterfinals of the OSAA Class 6A State Championships at the University of Portland on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Clackamas won the game 68-52. West Salem will play a consolation game on Thursday.
West Salem's Tyke Thompson (2) moves past Clackamas' Ryan McDonald (20) during the first half of the West Salem vs. Clackamas boy's basketball game in the quarterfinals of the OSAA Class 6A State Championships at the University of Portland on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Clackamas won the game 68-52. West Salem will play a consolation game on Thursday.
Clackamas head coach Ryan King calls out to his team during the first half of the West Salem vs. Clackamas boy's basketball game in the quarterfinals of the OSAA Class 6A State Championships at the University of Portland on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Clackamas won the game 68-52. West Salem will play a consolation game on Thursday.
West Salem fans celebrate a play during the first half of the West Salem vs. Clackamas boy's basketball game in the quarterfinals of the OSAA Class 6A State Championships at the University of Portland on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Clackamas won the game 68-52. West Salem will play a consolation game on Thursday.
West Salem's Kyle Greeley (5) moves past Clackamas' Cole Turner (21) during the first half of the West Salem vs. Clackamas boy's basketball game in the quarterfinals of the OSAA Class 6A State Championships at the University of Portland on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Clackamas won the game 68-52. West Salem will play a consolation game on Thursday.
The West Salem bench watches as the last few minutes of the second half count down of the West Salem vs. Clackamas boy's basketball game in the quarterfinals of the OSAA Class 6A State Championships at the University of Portland on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Clackamas won the game 68-52. West Salem will play a consolation game on Thursday.
West Salem head coach Travis Myers calls out to his team during the second half of the West Salem vs. Clackamas boy's basketball game in the quarterfinals of the OSAA Class 6A State Championships at the University of Portland on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Clackamas won the game 68-52. West Salem will play a consolation game on Thursday.
West Salem's Zach Robertson (4) moves down the court during the second half of the West Salem vs. Clackamas boy's basketball game in the quarterfinals of the OSAA Class 6A State Championships at the University of Portland on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Clackamas won the game 68-52. West Salem will play a consolation game on Thursday.
West Salem cheerleaders perform during the second half of the West Salem vs. Clackamas boy's basketball game in the quarterfinals of the OSAA Class 6A State Championships at the University of Portland on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Clackamas won the game 68-52. West Salem will play a consolation game on Thursday.
West Salem's Jordan Lind (3) moves with the ball during the second half of the West Salem vs. Clackamas boy's basketball game in the quarterfinals of the OSAA Class 6A State Championships at the University of Portland on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Clackamas won the game 68-52. West Salem will play a consolation game on Thursday.
basketball, Salem, Basketball, West Salem High School (Salem OR), Gallery
