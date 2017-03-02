PHOTOS: West Salem girl's basketball wins in first round of playoffs

shares
West Salem's Delaney Henery (11) goes after a loose ball during the first half of the Central Catholic vs. West Salem girl's basketball game, in the first round of the OSAA State Championships playoffs, at West Salem High School on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. West Salem won the gam 53-46. They will play South Salem in Round 2 of the OSAA State Championships playoffs on March 4.
West Salem's Riley Gunesch (33) and Central Catholic's Kellis Dack (34) both go for the rebound during the first half of the Central Catholic vs. West Salem girl's basketball game, in the first round of the OSAA State Championships playoffs, at West Salem High School on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. West Salem won the gam 53-46. They will play South Salem in Round 2 of the OSAA State Championships playoffs on March 4.
The Central Catholic bench celebrates a play during the first half of the Central Catholic vs. West Salem girl's basketball game, in the first round of the OSAA State Championships playoffs, at West Salem High School on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. West Salem won the gam 53-46. They will play South Salem in Round 2 of the OSAA State Championships playoffs on March 4.
West Salem's Brenna Redman (12) looks to pass the ball past Central Catholic's Claire Bass (10) during the first half of the Central Catholic vs. West Salem girl's basketball game, in the first round of the OSAA State Championships playoffs, at West Salem High School on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. West Salem won the gam 53-46. They will play South Salem in Round 2 of the OSAA State Championships playoffs on March 4.
West Salem's Riley Gunesch (33) and Central Catholic's Kellis Dack (34) fight for the ball during the first half of the Central Catholic vs. West Salem girl's basketball game, in the first round of the OSAA State Championships playoffs, at West Salem High School on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. West Salem won the gam 53-46. They will play South Salem in Round 2 of the OSAA State Championships playoffs on March 4.
West Salem head coach Terry Williams talks to his team during the first half of the Central Catholic vs. West Salem girl's basketball game, in the first round of the OSAA State Championships playoffs, at West Salem High School on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. West Salem won the gam 53-46. They will play South Salem in Round 2 of the OSAA State Championships playoffs on March 4.
Central Catholic's Kellis Dack (34) goes up for a rebound during the first half of the Central Catholic vs. West Salem girl's basketball game, in the first round of the OSAA State Championships playoffs, at West Salem High School on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. West Salem won the gam 53-46. They will play South Salem in Round 2 of the OSAA State Championships playoffs on March 4.
West Salem's Delaney Henery (11) moves past Central Catholic's Kellis Dack (34) during the second half of the Central Catholic vs. West Salem girl's basketball game, in the first round of the OSAA State Championships playoffs, at West Salem High School on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. West Salem won the gam 53-46. They will play South Salem in Round 2 of the OSAA State Championships playoffs on March 4.
West Salem's Delaney Henery (11) moves with the ball during the first half of the Central Catholic vs. West Salem girl's basketball game, in the first round of the OSAA State Championships playoffs, at West Salem High School on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. West Salem won the gam 53-46. They will play South Salem in Round 2 of the OSAA State Championships playoffs on March 4.
West Salem's Bailey Hand (13) looks to pass the ball past Central Catholic's May India Thomas (23) during the first half of the Central Catholic vs. West Salem girl's basketball game, in the first round of the OSAA State Championships playoffs, at West Salem High School on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. West Salem won the gam 53-46. They will play South Salem in Round 2 of the OSAA State Championships playoffs on March 4.
West Salem's Riley Gunesch (33) and Central's Catholic's Molly Eby (24) both go for a loose ball during the first half of the Central Catholic vs. West Salem girl's basketball game, in the first round of the OSAA State Championships playoffs, at West Salem High School on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. West Salem won the gam 53-46. They will play South Salem in Round 2 of the OSAA State Championships playoffs on March 4.
Central Catholic head coach Sandy Dickerson calls out to her team during the first half of the Central Catholic vs. West Salem girl's basketball game, in the first round of the OSAA State Championships playoffs, at West Salem High School on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. West Salem won the gam 53-46. They will play South Salem in Round 2 of the OSAA State Championships playoffs on March 4.
Central Catholic's May India Thomas (23) dribbles the ball during the first half of the Central Catholic vs. West Salem girl's basketball game, in the first round of the OSAA State Championships playoffs, at West Salem High School on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. West Salem won the gam 53-46. They will play South Salem in Round 2 of the OSAA State Championships playoffs on March 4.
West Salem fans cheer during the first half of the Central Catholic vs. West Salem girl's basketball game, in the first round of the OSAA State Championships playoffs, at West Salem High School on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. West Salem won the gam 53-46. They will play South Salem in Round 2 of the OSAA State Championships playoffs on March 4.
West Salem's Aurelia Johnson (3) spins past Central Catholic's abby Cooper (33) during the second half of the Central Catholic vs. West Salem girl's basketball game, in the first round of the OSAA State Championships playoffs, at West Salem High School on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. West Salem won the gam 53-46. They will play South Salem in Round 2 of the OSAA State Championships playoffs on March 4.
West Salem's Riley Gunesch (33) shoots the ball during the first half of the Central Catholic vs. West Salem girl's basketball game, in the first round of the OSAA State Championships playoffs, at West Salem High School on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. West Salem won the gam 53-46. They will play South Salem in Round 2 of the OSAA State Championships playoffs on March 4.
West Salem's Sarah Zwicker (1) moves down court during the first half of the Central Catholic vs. West Salem girl's basketball game, in the first round of the OSAA State Championships playoffs, at West Salem High School on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. West Salem won the gam 53-46. They will play South Salem in Round 2 of the OSAA State Championships playoffs on March 4.
West Salem head coach Terry Williams and assistant coach Kappy Nicholson watch their team play during the second half of the Central Catholic vs. West Salem girl's basketball game, in the first round of the OSAA State Championships playoffs, at West Salem High School on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. West Salem won the gam 53-46. They will play South Salem in Round 2 of the OSAA State Championships playoffs on March 4.
West Salem's Brenna Redman (12) moves past Central Catholic's Abby Cooper (33) during the second half of the Central Catholic vs. West Salem girl's basketball game, in the first round of the OSAA State Championships playoffs, at West Salem High School on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. West Salem won the gam 53-46. They will play South Salem in Round 2 of the OSAA State Championships playoffs on March 4.
The West Salem bench celebrates a play during the second half of the Central Catholic vs. West Salem girl's basketball game, in the first round of the OSAA State Championships playoffs, at West Salem High School on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. West Salem won the gam 53-46. They will play South Salem in Round 2 of the OSAA State Championships playoffs on March 4.
West Salem cheerleaders perform during the second half of the Central Catholic vs. West Salem girl's basketball game, in the first round of the OSAA State Championships playoffs, at West Salem High School on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. West Salem won the gam 53-46. They will play South Salem in Round 2 of the OSAA State Championships playoffs on March 4.
Central Catholic's Kellis Dack, right, tears up while congratulating West Salem following the Central Catholic vs. West Salem girl's basketball game, in the first round of the OSAA State Championships playoffs, at West Salem High School on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. West Salem won the gam 53-46. They will play South Salem in Round 2 of the OSAA State Championships playoffs on March 4.
West Salem players celebrate their victory following the Central Catholic vs. West Salem girl's basketball game, in the first round of the OSAA State Championships playoffs, at West Salem High School on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. West Salem won the gam 53-46. They will play South Salem in Round 2 of the OSAA State Championships playoffs on March 4.
West Salem players celebrate their victory following the Central Catholic vs. West Salem girl's basketball game, in the first round of the OSAA State Championships playoffs, at West Salem High School on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. West Salem won the gam 53-46. They will play South Salem in Round 2 of the OSAA State Championships playoffs on March 4.
The West Salem bench celebrates a play during the first half of the Central Catholic vs. West Salem girl's basketball game, in the first round of the OSAA State Championships playoffs, at West Salem High School on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. West Salem won the gam 53-46. They will play South Salem in Round 2 of the OSAA State Championships playoffs on March 4.
West Salem's Kayla Bain (25) is introduced before the Central Catholic vs. West Salem girl's basketball game, in the first round of the OSAA State Championships playoffs, at West Salem High School on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. West Salem won the gam 53-46. They will play South Salem in Round 2 of the OSAA State Championships playoffs on March 4.
