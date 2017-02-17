Soccer Photos: West Shore vs. Brekeley Preparatory School Class 2A soccer By USA TODAY Sports February 17, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email West Shore players hold up the Class 1A championship trophy after their 1-0 victory in Deland. West Shore head coach Bob Robidoux holds up the championship trophy for the crowd during Thursday's Class 2A championship in Deland. West Shore players have their pictures taken with the championship trophy during Thursday's Class 2A championship in Deland. Abe Murphy of West Shore is congratulated by fans during Thursday's Class 2A championship in Deland. West Shore fans wave signs during Thursday's Class 2A championship in Deland. West Shore fans wave signs during Thursday's Class 2A championship in Deland. West Shore fans hugs Amugo Chukwunenye after the Wildcats won the Class 2A soccer championship in Deland. West Shore players hold up the Class 1A championship trophy after their 1-0 victory in Deland. Ian Leighton of West Shore passes the ball away from Pierce Eckelman of Berkeley Prep during Thursday's Class 2A championship in Deland. West Shore players Nick Pekmezian (14) and Amugo Chukwunenye celebrate the game winning goal by Chukwunenye during Thursday's Class 2A championship in Deland. West Shore players Nick Pekmezian (14) and Amugo Chukwunenye celebrate the game winning goal by Chukwunenye during Thursday's Class 2A championship in Deland. West Shore players Matt Moscrip (7) and Amugo Chukwunenye celebrate the game winning goal by Chukwunenye during Thursday's Class 2A championship in Deland. West Shore players celebrate the game winning goal by Amugo Chukwunenye (19) during Thursday's Class 2A championship in Deland. West Shore players celebrate their Class 2A soccer championship Thursday in Deland. West Shore Athletic Director Rick Fleming and boys soccer head coach Bob Robidoux celebrate during Thursday's Class 2A championship in Deland. West Shore players celebrate their Class 2A soccer championship Thursday in Deland. West Shore players charge onto the field to celebrate their Class 2A soccer championship Thursday in Deland. West Shore players celebrate their Class 2A soccer championship Thursday in Deland. West Shore players celebrate their Class 2A soccer championship Thursday in Deland. West Shore players celebrate their Class 2A soccer championship in Deland. West Shore fans hugs Amugo Chukwunenye after the Wildcats won the Class 2A soccer championship in Deland. J.T. Copper of Berkeley Prep is pursued by West Shore's Jared Duncan during Thursday's Class 2A championship in Deland. soccer, Brevard, Soccer, West Shore High School (Melbourne FL), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Video Three state soccer finalists lead prep sports week News Melbourne, Titusville, West Shore win boys district soccer Gallery Friday holds big stakes for Brevard high school teams