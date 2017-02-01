Gallery Photos: Williamston Wins the Showdown with East Lansing By USA TODAY Sports February 1, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email The Williamston bench celebrates their 74-47 win over East Lansing Tuesday January 31, 2017 in East Lansing. The Williamston girls basketball team lines up for the National Anthem prior to their game with East Lansing Tuesday. The East Lansing girls basketball team gets pumped up prior to their game with Williamston. Maddie Watters ,4, of Williamston lays the ball in over Aazhenii Nye ,14, of East Lansing for 2 of her 38 points during their game Tuesday January 31, 2017 in East Lansing. Halle Wisbiski ,21, of Williamston lays the ball in despite outstanding defensive pressure by Sanaya Gregory ,4, of East Lansing. Maddie Watters ,right, of Williamston knocks down a 3-point shot over East Lansing defender Sanaya Gregory ,left, during their game Tuesday. Maddie Watters ,right, of Williamston knocks down a 3-point shot over East Lansing defender Sanaya Gregory ,left, to give the Hornets' a 10 point lead early in the 2nd quarter. Kenzie Lewis ,left, of Williamston blocks a shot attempt by Aazhenii Nye ,14, of East Lansing. Sanaya Gregory ,top, of East Lansing lays the ball up and in between several Williamston defenders in the 4th quarter Tuesday. Allison Peplowski ,35, of Williamston hits an open jumper during the Hornets' game with East Lansing. Allison Peplowski ,top, of Williamston collides with Aazhenii Nye ,14, of East Lansing as she goes to the East Lansing basket. Nye was charged with a blocking foul on the play. Jaida Hampton ,15, of East Lansing leaps over Halle Wisbiski of Williamston for a rebound. East Lansing Girls Basketball Head Coach Rob Smith ,left, instructs Ahlura Lofton during their game with Williamston. Williamston Girls Basketball Head Coach Pete Cool ,left, has a few words for Paige Basore ,right, in a timeout during their game with East Lansing. Kenzie Lewis ,24, of Williamston pushes the ball toward the East Lansing basket while being paced by Sanaya Gregory of East Lansing. Kenzie Lewis ,bottom, of Williamston hits the court after being tripped up by Aashawnti Nye ,not pictured, of East Lansing during their game in East Lansing. Williamston Girls Basketball Head Coach Pete Cool looks on as his team continues their pounding of East Lansing. NoFront, East Lansing High School (East Lansing MI), Williamston High School (Williamston MI), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Gallery Photos: Lansing Catholic vs Williamston Boys Basketball Gallery Photos: East Lansing vs Everett Basketball Gallery Photos: East Lansing storms back from 16 points behind to defeat Holt