Pick the athlete of the week

Evina Westbrook reveals her decision to sign a letter of intent to play basketball for the University of Tennessee. The South Salem senior has been named the best female guard in the country by ESPN. Photographed at The Hoop in Salem on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016.
Evina Westbrook, South Salem girls basketball: The senior point guard scored 21 points, had eight rebounds, eight assists and five steals in Tuesday’s 72-40 win against West Salem and scored 19 points, had seven steals, six assists and five rebounds in Friday’s 61-44 win against McMinnville.
Blanchet’s Mike Bashaw tees off during the first day of the OSAA 3A/2A/1A State Golf Tournament on Monday, May 16, 2016, at Emerald Valley Golf Club in Creswell.
Mike Bashaw, Blanchet boys basketball: The junior forward scored 16 points in Wednesday’s 50-42 win against Salem Academy.
Senior Brenton Reddy, photographed at West Salem High School on Monday, Aug. 15, 2016.
Brenton Reddy, West Salem wrestling: The senior pinned McNary’s Tyshawn Sang in Thursday’s dual meet against McNary.
Senior Kayce McLaughlin, with the Silverton girl’s basketball team, on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016.
Kayce McLaughlin, Silverton girls basketball: The senior post scored 13 points in Tuesday’s 50-32 win against Marist.
Vote for your favorite by noon Thursday at StatesmanJournal.com/aow.
