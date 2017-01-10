Pick the athlete of the week

Evina Westbrook, South Salem girls basketball: The senior point guard scored 21 points, had eight rebounds, eight assists and five steals in Tuesday’s 72-40 win against West Salem and scored 19 points, had seven steals, six assists and five rebounds in Friday’s 61-44 win against McMinnville.

Mike Bashaw, Blanchet boys basketball: The junior forward scored 16 points in Wednesday’s 50-42 win against Salem Academy.

Brenton Reddy, West Salem wrestling: The senior pinned McNary’s Tyshawn Sang in Thursday’s dual meet against McNary.

Kayce McLaughlin, Silverton girls basketball: The senior post scored 13 points in Tuesday’s 50-32 win against Marist.

