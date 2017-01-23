Pick the athlete of the week

Vote for your favorite by noon Thursday at StatesmanJournal.com/aow.

Lane Stigall, North Marion wrestling: The senior won the 152 pound championship of Saturday’s Reser’s Tournament of Champions with a 3-2 decision against Redmond’s Mitchell Willett in the finals. He won his other three matches in the tournament by technical fall or pin.

Jason Orr, Silverton swimming: The junior won the 200 IM (2:16.68) and the 100 backstroke (1:04.86) in Tuesday’s dual meet against Crescent Valley and the 50 free (24.21) and 100 free (54.16) in Thursday’s dual meet against Blanchet.

Tyler Cook, South Salem swimming: The junior won the 200 free (1:52.91) and the 50 free (23.49) in Thursday’s dual meet against West Albany.

Matthew Jarding, McKay wrestling: The senior defeated McNary’s Carlos Vincent by a 3-1 decision in Thursday’s dual meet.