Wrestling

Pick the athlete of the week

Freshman Ian Carlos is nominated for an award in the Statesman Journal's Mid-Valley Sports Awards to be held in June. Photographed at North Salem High School on Wednesday, May 11, 2016.

Vote for your favorite by noon Thursday at StatesmanJournal.com/aow. 

Ian Carlos, North Salem wrestling: The sophomore won a 7-4 decision against Sprague’s Michael Murphy at 145 points in Wednesday’s dual meet and pinned McMinnville’s Matthew Johnson in 3:14 in Thursday’s dual.

Natalie Bock at a practice for the Sprague High School girl's basketball team on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.

Natalie Bock, Sprague girls basketball: The junior forward scored 24 points in Tuesday’s 56-53 win against West Albany and 17 in Saturday’s 56-44 win against Forest Grove.

Anna Despain. Photographed for Mid-Valley Sports Awards on Wednesday, April 27, 2016, at South Salem High School.

Anna Despain, South Salem swimming: The junior won the 100 breaststroke (1:15.44) and 100 fly (1:05.52) in Thursday’s dual meet against North Salem.

Jonah Downey

Jonah Downey, Santiam boys basketball: The sophomore guard scored 17 points in Tuesday’s 62-56 win against Kennedy and 11 points in Friday’s 68-50 win against Central Linn.

Statesman Journal athlete of the week candidates

