Pick the athlete of the week

Vote for your favorite by noon Thursday at StatesmanJournal.com/aow.

Ian Carlos, North Salem wrestling: The sophomore won a 7-4 decision against Sprague’s Michael Murphy at 145 points in Wednesday’s dual meet and pinned McMinnville’s Matthew Johnson in 3:14 in Thursday’s dual.

Natalie Bock, Sprague girls basketball: The junior forward scored 24 points in Tuesday’s 56-53 win against West Albany and 17 in Saturday’s 56-44 win against Forest Grove.

Anna Despain, South Salem swimming: The junior won the 100 breaststroke (1:15.44) and 100 fly (1:05.52) in Thursday’s dual meet against North Salem.

Jonah Downey, Santiam boys basketball: The sophomore guard scored 17 points in Tuesday’s 62-56 win against Kennedy and 11 points in Friday’s 68-50 win against Central Linn.