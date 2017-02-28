Pick the athlete of the week

Vote for your favorite athlete by noon Thursday at StatesmanJournal.com/aow.

Ryan Mask, Scio wrestling: The unseeded Scio junior won the OSAA Class 3A state championship Saturday, defeating Josue Martinez of Dayton in the championship match by a fall in overtime.

Ian Carlos, North Salem wrestling: The sophomore won the Class 6A 145 pound state championship, recording four pins and winning a 7-4 decision against McMinnville’s Michael Abeyta in the finals Saturday.

Tanner Earhart, Dallas wrestling: The senior won the OSAA Class 5A state championship at 160 pounds Saturday, winning two matches by pin and the state championship match against Morgan Holcomb by a 7-6 decision.

David Negrete, Central wrestling: The senior won a 4-2 decision against Jackson Casteel of Thurston Saturday to win the OSAA Class 5A state championship at 220 pounds.