Pick the SJ athlete of the week

Vote for your favorite by noon, Thursday at StatesmanJournal.com/aow.

Daisuke Fitial, South Salem swimming: The senior won the 200 IM (1:57.55), 100 backstroke (51.84) and swam on the winning 200 free relay team at the Greater Valley Conference district swimming meet Saturday.

Alexis Smith, Sprague swimming: The freshman won the 100 freestyle (55.46) and 200 free (2:01.27) in Saturday’s Greater Valley Conference district swimming meet at McMinnville Aquatic Center.

Treve Earhart, Dallas wrestling: The junior won the 195 pound weight class at Saturday’s Mid-Willamette Conference district wrestling, his second district championship.

Hannah Bodkin, West Salem girls swimming: The senior placed second in the 200 IM (2:13.32) and set a school record in placing second in the 100 breast (1:06.13) at Saturday’s Greater Valley Conference district swimming meet.