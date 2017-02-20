Menu
Pick the SJ athlete of the week

Vote for your favorite athlete by noon Thursday at StatesmanJournal.com/aow.

Sarah Stoddard, a senior volleyball player, stands for a photo at Crossbill Christian School in Turner on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016.

Sarah Stoddard, Crosshill Christian girls basketball: The senior guard scored 11 points in Tuesday’s 50-17 win against Oregon School for the Deaf and scored 20 points and 13 rebounds in Saturday’s 39-17 win against Willamette Valley Christian in the championship game of the Casco League playoffs.

Sprague freshman Santos Cantu

Santos Cantu III, Sprague wresting: The freshman recorded three pins on his way to winning the Greater Valley Conference district championship at 195 pounds.

South Salem's Tyler Cook

Tyler Cook, South Salem swimming: The senior placed third in the Class 6A state meet in the 100 free (48.02) and fifth in the 50 free (21.94) and swam on the Saxons’ third place 200 medley relay and sixth place 400 free relay team.

Senior Jason Richey, photographed at Dallas High School on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016.

Jason Richey, Dallas boys basketball: The senior guard scored 25 points in Friday’s 50-47 loss to Dallas.

