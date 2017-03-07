Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Find a School

Basketball

Pick the SJ Athlete of the Week

Sports Awards

Sports Awards

Vote for your favorite athlete by noon Thursday at StatesmanJournal.com/aow.

Western Mennonite junior Madi Hull

Western Mennonite junior Madi Hull

Madison Hull, Western Mennonite girls basketball: The senior point guard averaged 27.3 points, 14.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists to lead the Pioneers to second place at the OSAA Class 2A state tournament and was named first-team all-tournament.

Blanchet senior Sophia Poole

Blanchet senior Sophia Poole

Sophia Poole, Blanchet girls basketball: The senior point guard averaged 8.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 steals to lead the Cavaliers to the OSAA Class 3A state championship and was named first-team all-tournament.

Santiam senior Julian Downey

Santiam senior Julian Downey

 

Julian Downey, Santiam boys basketball: The senior guard averaged 19.3 points and 6.6 rebounds per game to lead the Wolverines to the OSAA Class 2A state championship and was named first-team all-tournament.

Sophomore basketball player Tanner Lewis at Dayton High School in Dayton, Ore., on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2015.

Sophomore basketball player Tanner Lewis at Dayton High School in Dayton, Ore., on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2015.

Tanner Lewis, Dayton boys basketball: The junior wing averaged 16.7 points, 2.0 assists and 1.7 blocks per game to lead the Pirates to the OSAA Class 3A state championship and was named first-team all-tournament.

, , , , , , , , , News 

Related News

Latest News