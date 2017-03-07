Pick the SJ Athlete of the Week

Vote for your favorite athlete by noon Thursday at StatesmanJournal.com/aow.

Madison Hull, Western Mennonite girls basketball: The senior point guard averaged 27.3 points, 14.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists to lead the Pioneers to second place at the OSAA Class 2A state tournament and was named first-team all-tournament.

Sophia Poole, Blanchet girls basketball: The senior point guard averaged 8.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 steals to lead the Cavaliers to the OSAA Class 3A state championship and was named first-team all-tournament.

Julian Downey, Santiam boys basketball: The senior guard averaged 19.3 points and 6.6 rebounds per game to lead the Wolverines to the OSAA Class 2A state championship and was named first-team all-tournament.

Tanner Lewis, Dayton boys basketball: The junior wing averaged 16.7 points, 2.0 assists and 1.7 blocks per game to lead the Pirates to the OSAA Class 3A state championship and was named first-team all-tournament.