Pick the SJ Athlete of the Week

Evina Westbrook, South Salem girls basketball: The senior point guard was a unanimous first-team all-6A tournament selection after averaging 26.0 points per game, 8.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.7 steals per game for the third-place Saxons.

Maggie Roth, Silverton girls basketball: The junior post averaged 11.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game and was named first-team all-Class 5A state tournament after leading the Foxes to a second-place finish.

Kelsey Molan, Cascade girls basketball: The junior guard averaged 14.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game and was named second-team all-Class 4A state tournament for leading the Cougars to fourth place.

Kyle Greeley, West Salem boys basketball: The junior guard averaged 25 points and 6.3 rebounds to lead the Titans to a fourth place finish at the OSAA Class 6A state tournament and was named second-team all-6A state tournament.