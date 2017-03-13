Pick the SJ Athlete of the Week

Menu
Evina Westbrook, South Salem girls basketball: The senior point guard was a unanimous first-team all-6A tournament selection after averaging 26.0 points per game, 8.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.7 steals per game for the third-place Saxons.

Maggie Roth, Silverton girls basketball: The junior post averaged 11.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game and was named first-team all-Class 5A state tournament after leading the Foxes to a second-place finish.

Kelsey Molan, Cascade girls basketball: The junior guard averaged 14.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game and was named second-team all-Class 4A state tournament for leading the Cougars to fourth place.

Kyle Greeley, West Salem boys basketball: The junior guard averaged 25 points and 6.3 rebounds to lead the Titans to a fourth place finish at the OSAA Class 6A state tournament and was named second-team all-6A state tournament.

Junior Maggie Roth, with the Silverton girl's basketball team, on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016.

Junior Maggie Roth, with the Silverton girl’s basketball team, on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016.

West Salem junior Kyle Greeley

West Salem junior Kyle Greeley

Kelsey Molan on the Cascade High School girl's basketball team on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Turner, Ore.

Kelsey Molan on the Cascade High School girl’s basketball team on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Turner, Ore.

Evina Westbrook reveals her decision to sign a letter of intent to play basketball for the University of Tennessee. The South Salem senior has been named the best female guard in the country by ESPN. Photographed at The Hoop in Salem on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016.

Evina Westbrook reveals her decision to sign a letter of intent to play basketball for the University of Tennessee. The South Salem senior has been named the best female guard in the country by ESPN. Photographed at The Hoop in Salem on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016.

