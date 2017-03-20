Pick the SJ Athlete of the Week

Vote for your favorite by noon Thursday at http://stjr.nl/aow.

Ashley Zhu, South Salem girls golf: The junior shot a 9-hole score of 36 to earn medalist honors at Monday’s SAY Golf Tournament at Santiam Golf Course.

Kalulu Ngaida, Cascade track and field: The junior won the high jump (5-0), long jump (14-9.5) and triple jump (35-.5) at Wednesday’s McKay Icebreaker.

Caedmon Blair, Dallas tennis: The senior won a marathon 7-6 (7-2), 6-7 (7-4), 6-1 match at No. 1 singles against Central’s Hassan Eltelbany in Thursday’s dual meet.

Kylee Hill, Dayton softball: The senior pitcher had a double and four RBIs in Thursday’s 13-1 win against Sweet Home.

