Pick the SJ Athlete of the Week

Vote for your favorite by noon Thursday at StatesmanJournal.com/aow.

Anya Gerasimova, West Salem girls tennis: The senior defeated McNary’s Hannah Childress at No. 1 singles in Thursday’s dual meet.

Maygen McGrath, South Salem softball: The junior pitcher struck out 13 and held David Douglas to four hits in Monday’s 15-3 win against David Douglas. She also was 4 for 5 with two two doubles and three RBIs.

Brandon Piete, Regis baseball: The junior infielder was 1 for 2 with two RBIs and struck out four in two innings pitched in Monday’s 14-1 win against East Linn and was 1 for 2 with one RBI and a run scored and struck out six in five innings in Thursday’s 8-2 loss against Oakland.

Rebekah Miller, North Salem track and field: The sophomore won the 200 meter dash (26.46 seconds) 400 (1:00.17) and set the state’s best mark this season with a personal record leap of 37-foot-2 inches in winning the triple jump in Wednesday’s dual meet at Forest Grove.