Pick the SJ Athlete of the Week

Maggie Buckholz, Silverton softball: The junior shortstop was 3 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs in Tuesday’s 16-3 win against South Eugene.

Taylor Holmquist, West Salem softball: The sophomore centerfielder went 3 for 4 with a home run, a triple and three RBIs in Monday’s 8-7 loss to Barlow.

Cody Vestal, Sprague baseball: The senior pitcher pitched four scoreless innings and picked up the win in Wednesday’s 8-1 win against Willamette.

JaVon Logan, Regis baseball: The senior pitcher was 3 for 6 with two runs and two RBIs in Monday’s 10-4 win against Toledo and struck out three in three innings of work and had two hits and an RBI in Friday’s 5-3 win against North Douglas Friday.