Pick the SJ Athlete of the Week

Maggie Buckholz, Silverton softball: The junior shortstop was 3 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs in Tuesday’s 16-3 win against South Eugene.

Taylor Holmquist, West Salem softball: The sophomore centerfielder went 3 for 4 with a home run, a triple and three RBIs in Monday’s 8-7 loss to Barlow.

Cody Vestal, Sprague baseball: The senior pitcher pitched four scoreless innings and picked up the win in Wednesday’s 8-1 win against Willamette.

JaVon Logan, Regis baseball: The senior pitcher was 3 for 6 with two runs and two RBIs in Monday’s 10-4 win against Toledo and struck out three in three innings of work and had two hits and an RBI in Friday’s 5-3 win against North Douglas Friday.

West Salem sophomore Taylor Holmquist

Silverton High School athlete Maggie Buckholz is photographed for the Mid Valley Sports Awards on Wednesday, May 18, 2016.

Regis's JaVon Logan pitches as the Rams fall to Kennedy 8-7 on Wednesday, May 18, 2016, in Mt. Angel.

Cody Vestal signs to play baseball at Chemeketa Community College at Sprague High School in Salem on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.

