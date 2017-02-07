Menu
Wrestling

Pick the SJ athlete of the week

Vote for your favorite by noon, Thursday at StatesmanJournal.com/aow.

R.J. Veliz, Blanchet boys basketball: The sophomore point guard scored 22 points in Tuesday’s 56-47 win against Jefferson and 30 points in Thursday’s 51-47 double overtime win against Colton.

Devontre Beach, Chemawa boys basketball: The freshman wing hit his first 14 free throws, including finishing 15 of 16 from the line, and scored 23 points in Thursday’s 58-52 win against Jefferson.

Tanner Sorensen, Sprague wrestling: The senior pinned West Salem’s James Holmes in Thursday’s dual meet and won the 220 pound weight class at Saturday’s Varsity Mid Valley Classic at South Albany, including recording a 19-8 decision against South Albany’s Angel Huerta-Carrera in the finals.

Marie Tolmachoff, Silverton swimming: The freshman won the 100 free (1:01.31) and 100 breaststroke (1:14.88) and swam on the winning 200 free relay and 200 medley relay teams in Tuesday’s dual meet against Central.

