Pickering Central (Ohio) star Adrian Nelson literally shut down the gym by tearing down rim

It’s become commonplace hardwood parlance for a dominant basketball performance to earn calls of a star “shutting down the gym.” One Ohio high school standout did that quite literally on Monday night.

Literally shut down the gym. Games canceled. @Adrian4Nelson just broke the rim.. 😮😂 pic.twitter.com/GFuE6A0HkJ — Ian (@ian_ash1) December 20, 2017

With Pickering Central taking on Groveport Madison, Detroit commit Adrian Nelson was sent the ball on a breakaway with a free approach on the rim. He didn’t waste it.

Nelson’s dunk reportedly led to the cancelation of the game, with the rim he dunked on proving to be beyond repair. The game will be rescheduled, though no one appears to yet know when. Central was leading 23-17 in the second quarter when the game was called off.

Tonight’s game has been postponed with the Tigers leading 23-17 in the 2nd quarter after @Adrian4Nelson LITERALLY torn the rim down. Game will be rescheduled at a later date. 😰💪 #TigerBasketball pic.twitter.com/QoMLtSkhSe — Central Basketball (@PCTigersHoops) December 20, 2017

If Nelson does end up matriculating at Detroit, he’ll certainly be one of the most athletically gifted recruits the Titans have drawn in across recent years. If nothing else, his slam is sure to get him some more attention, which could prove very good or problematic for Detroit’s chances of holding on to him.