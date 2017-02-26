Pierre prevails again in Class A

Lincoln and William Turman, twin brothers from Pierre who tend to do a lot of things the same way, got the Governors off to a roaring start on Saturday night at the Premier Center.

Both Lincoln at 113 pounds and William at 120 repeated as Class A state wrestling champions as the Governors defended their A team title and won their third consecutive championship.

It was also their fifth team title in the last six years for Pierre, which prior to 2012 hadn’t won a team title in 38 years.

The Turmans are one of three sets of twins wrestling for the Governors, who weren’t done when the Turman brothers left the mat. Pierre went on to claim another championship with Michael Lusk at 132 pounds and Spencer Sarringar at 195.

Lincoln, the elder of the twins by a minute, defeated Lucas Anglin of Vermillion by a score of 1-0. Then, while Lincoln was waiting to get his picture taken at the award stand, William defeated Cody BeVier of Rapid City Stevens by the same 1-0 score. It was his third consecutive title and the second for Lincoln.

The margin for error was non-existent as the seconds ticked on for both matches.

“We train in the room like that,” Lincoln said. “I probably got the greatest practice partners in the state with Will and Michael Lusk and Austin Senger in that room with me.”

Within an environment in the Pierre practice room where potential state champions are taking up all four corners of the gym, the battles with his brother have been part of the fabric of the team, not just an opportunity to knock heads with a sibling.

“When my dad was wrestling at Stanley County, he was the only wrestler to place when he was a senior,” Lincoln said. “It’s a lot better to have your teammates wrestling in the finals, or battling back for third place and watching the team race. It adds more excitement.”

That’s not to say the pair don’t get into it at practice.

“We get aggressive,” William said. “We tend to fight sometimes but the reason we’re so good is that when we’re wrestling with each other every day, we’re wrestling with the best. Most of the time my toughest match is every day in the room.”

It was the third state team title for Coach Shawn Lewis, who was named coach of the Governors in the summer of 2013. He’d inherited a program that was riding a two-year title streak. After finishing runner-up to Aberdeen Central in 2014, he’s presided over three more.

“He loves it,” William said in reference to Lewis, who bear-hugged his champions after their matches with a gusto that was distinctive, even for this event. “He wrestles with us every single day. He pushes us to be more focused – which is probably our biggest problem. He really relates to us, he’s in constant contact with us inside the season and out. He’s all in.”

For Carter Lohr of Roosevelt, a junior who won at 138 pounds last year, good things were also coming in twos. The top seed going into the meet, he left little to chance. A 9-1 opening round win over Reese Hansen of Spearfish, a match that failed to meet his expectations, were followed by three consecutive matches that lasted less than a minute. Pin, pin and one more pin.

“I wasn’t very happy with the first one at all,” Lohr said. “I came out a little flat. I didn’t put very good stuff in my body because I had to make weight the next day. But then I got my mind right and tried to finish the matches as quick as I could.”

A 31-0 record for the year was as much evidence as anyone needed, but the exclamation point at the end put it over the top.

“Getting in a rhythm always helps,” Lohr said. “I got that going in the first couple rounds. I tried to focus more on my feet today. I got that first takedown in the finals and it felt pretty good.”

Lohr was sitting in the medal area waiting to get his picture taken when, on the far mat, teammate Kobe Kortan was putting together one of the tournament’s most memorable matches.

Kortan, a senior who came into the meet with a 24-5 mark, trailed Winston Brown 3-2 with three seconds remaining. He charged at the retreating Brown, who was called for stalling. That tied the match and sent it into overtime, where a Kortan takedown won the match.

“You got 10 seconds left in the match, it doesn’t matter how tired you are, you have to try to win,” Kortan said. “The fact that it didn’t win the match, it just sent it into overtime, probably made it an easier call to make.”

Kortan’s reaction to his unlikely win was border-line subdued. Happy, but far from crazy. His respect for the circumstances his opponent was dealing with played a part in that.

“It’s not like I beat him – he’s a good opponent,” Kortan said. “I didn’t beat him by very much – I didn’t feel like I had enough reason to celebrate.”

The featured match in the Class A division lived up to its billing with Chamberlain freshman Nash Hutmacher defeating defending 285-pound champion Eddie Miller of Brookings.

Hutmacher, who said he weighs 279 pounds, pursued Miller, a senior, throughout his 3-1 win. His aggressive runs at the senior usually didn’t get points, but did plenty to entertain a crowd that is not used to seeing a heavyweight be that good that young.

“The plan was to stay aggressive and keep going,” said Hutmacher, who defeated Miller once during the season. “I didn’t want to let it get too big, just because it was the state tournament.”

It was still quite big. As the last match of the night as chosen by fans prior to the championship round, the circumstances were hard to ignore. As dictated by the people watching the match, this was something they wanted to see.

“When I was out there warming up, you could hear all the kids cheering,” Hutmacher said. “It just got me that much more pumped up to wrestle and get it going.”

