Pike standouts win national track titles

Pike High School came away from the New Balance indoor track and field championships with two national champions and two state records.

Lynna Irby won the girls 200 meters at New York in 23.62 seconds Sunday, beating runner-up Symone Mason of Miami by .01. It was Irby’s 22nd national championship, including age-group and high school competition. In Saturday’s trials, she lowered her own state record to 23.58, fastest in the nation this year.

Irby, a Georgia signee, finished fourth in the 60 meters in 7.39. Her previous state record was 7.40 in finishing sixth in this meet a year ago. Irby 18, won two gold medals and a silver in last year’s under-20 World Junior Championships.

Rahman Minor, also of Pike, won the boys high jump Saturday at 7 feet, ¼ inch. He is a Purdue signee.