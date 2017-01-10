Pine Bush surges to beat Marlboro boys

MARLBORO – It happened quickly.

The Marlboro High School boys basketball team, defending Section 9 Class B champions and New York State Class B finalists a year ago, trailed by five less than halfway through the first quarter of Monday’s game against Pine Bush.

Then came a Pine Bush surge. The Bushmen beat Marlboro, 92-32.

The Iron Dukes (6-4) have a quick turnaround, though, and can rebound from the lopsided loss on Tuesday against host Rondout Valley.

“I think the best thing we can do is use this game as motivation for the next couple games,” Marlboro junior guard John Perugino said. “Work off that anger we have from (Monday’s) loss and use it against our next couple opponents.”

Pine Bush, which competes in Section 9 Class AA, led 12-7 lead with 5:15 left in the first quarter. The Bushmen then found open looks and poured in shots for the rest of the frame, outscoring the Iron Dukes 22-4. Pine Bush finished the first quarter with five 3-point field goals, and had eight long-range makes by the end of the game.

By halftime, Pine Bush built a 55-16 lead.

Brandon Powell led the Bushmen with 25 points. Teammate Marquis Johnson posted 19, while Bryan Powell added 13.

“They have a lot of talent. Their bigs can shoot the ball and they have a lot of kids who can play,” Marlboro coach Mike Koehler said. “When things go bad they snowball. Obviously what happened, happened.”

Junior guard Jaiden Allen led the Iron Dukes with 12 points. Senior guard Joe Nugent finished with six points, while Perugino and Matthew Jackson each had three.

