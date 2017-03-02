Pine Plains, Millbrook to meet for Section 9 Class C title

The matchup is set.

The girls basketball teams from Pine Plains and Millbrook High School will face off Friday at 5 p.m. at Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh for the Section 9 Class C title. Both teams won their respective semifinal games on Wednesday.

Top-seeded Pine Plains defeated fourth-seeded Sullivan West, 60-32, at home. On the other side of the bracket, the No. 2 Blazers knocked off visiting third seed, Tri-Valley, 86-26.

Bombers coach Rich Starzyk anticipates a good game with Millbrook.

“We match up well with them, and we’re looking to play them the way we did the last couple times,” said Starzyk, whose team improved to 14-6. “Mentally we’re getting ready for this game and we’re looking for a good game out there.”

Likewise, coach Adam Peek insists the game will be competitive.

“It’s going to be a tough game. They beat us during the year,” Peek said. “But we hope to play a better game this time against them and let the chips fall where they do.”

Pine Plains reached the New York State Class C finals last year and were state semifinalists two years ago.

Ashley Starzyk led the Bombers against Sullivan West with 23 points. Teammate Cat Simmons added 11 points while Frances Snyder threw in eight.

The Bombers jumped out to an 18-2 lead after one and built a 36-11 edge by halftime.

“Defensively, the girls held them,” Starzyk added. “We managed to rebound better than we have in the past and for the most part, they moved the ball around and looked for the open shot.”

Erin Fox and Sam McKenna each scored 21 points to lead the Blazers (15-5) over Tri-Valley. Kate Daly added 15.

“The girls were ready to play,” Peek said. “We played well and shot the ball well.”

