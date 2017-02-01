Pitino recruits 2 Florida Prep players

Louisville head basketball coach Rick Pitino was in Melbourne on Tuesday night on a recruiting trip at Florida Preparatory Academy. It was his second visit there this month.

Pitino was there to see big men Mbacke Diong and Lahat Thioune.

“He liked both of them. He thinks they have a world of potential. They’re so young, athletic and raw,” Florida Prep head coach Julius Reid said. “He thinks they’ll fit his system quite well. After the game, he joked with them, saying, ‘Are you ready to get on a plane and go back with me right now.’ ”

Diong is a 6-foot-10 senior, and Thioune is a 6-11 junior. Both players are from Senegal, coming to the U.S. last summer.

One of Reid’s assistant coaches sent info on the two players to Louisville late last year, and Pitino’s staff didn’t take long to contact the school to find out more.

“It’s an exciting experience for all of us,” Reid said. “He’s a legend. You want to learn as much as you can from him.”

Florida Prep defeated Holy Trinity, 67-41, on Tuesday in front of Pitino.

“The boys played even harder and with more energy last night,” Reid said.

While Wednesday was National Signing Day for fall sports, several other sports, including basketball, have their own signing period, which this year begins April 12.

Pitino’s visit comes as his team has five days off between games.

Louisville won its Sunday night game against North Carolina State and will play Boston College on Saturday.

The Cardinals are 18-4 this season and are currently No. 6 in the nation.

Pitino has piloted two teams to national championships: Louisville in 2013 and Kentucky in 1996. In addition, he has led teams to seven Final Fours.

Florida Prep, previously Florida Air Academy, has had its share of highly-recruited basketball players over the years.

Most notable are Wilfried Yeguete, Class of 2010, and Walter Hodge, Class of 2005, both of whom played at the University of Florida. Also, Sasha Kaun, Class of 2004, played for Kansas. Kaun helped lead Kansas to a national title in 2008, while Hodge helped Florida win national titles in 2006 and 2007.