Plans to honor basketball state champions on Thursday

The weather forecast for Thursday isn’t great for a parade or baseball. But plans remain in place to honor the three high school basketball state champions from Indianapolis.

Players and coaches from Ben Davis, Crispus Attucks and Tindley will participate in a parade around Monument Circle and will be honored prior to the Indianapolis Indians’ season-opening game at Victory Field.

Taylor Schaffer, communications director for Mayor Joe Hogsett, said the parade will begin at 5:40 p.m. from City Market. The teams and community members will join the Indianapolis and Wayne Township Fire Departments around Monument Circle and to Victory Field. The teams will be honored around 6:40 p.m. at Victory Field prior to the Indians’ game against Toledo.

There is a 70 percent chance of rain forecast for Thursday with a high of 42 degrees.

“Unless the Indians call off opening night, we’ll proceed as scheduled,” Schaffer said. “Either way, we expect the parade to occur.”

The teams will then leave Victory Field for Bankers Life Fieldhouse, where all eight state champions — boys and girls — will be honored at halftime of the Pacers’ game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

This year marked the first time in the class basketball era, dating to 1998, that three Indianapolis teams have reached the state finals in the same season.

Fans not attending the Indians’ game are encouraged to line the parade route along the north side of Monument Circle.

