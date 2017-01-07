Players have their names hand-painted on back of Army Bowl helmets

As we’ve seen this week, one of the highlights for the players of the Army All-American Bowl is all the gear they get.

That includes uniforms for game day with military-themed touches and custom San Antonio Spurs jerseys, complete with name and number, and James Harden kicks.

In advance of Saturday’s games, adidas added another touch Friday afternoon as a team hand-painted each player’s name on the back of his helmet for the game. Considering there are about 100 players that is no easy task.

Here is what some of the finished products look like: