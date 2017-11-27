Playoff shakeups lead to four new teams in Super 25, led by No. 20 Armwood

Armwood (Seffner, Fla.) quarterback Devin Black threw three touchdown passes to lead the Hawks to a 31-17 defeat of Vanguard (Ocala) in a state 6A quarterfinal. With the win, Armwood is 13-0 and the new No. 20 team in the Super 25 football rankings.

RELATED: Latest Super 25 football rankings

With four Super 25 teams ending their seasons with playoff losses, there are three other new teams: No. 22 Lincoln-Way East (Frankfort, Ill.), which won the Illinois 8A title as running back A.J. Henning ran for 154 yards and two touchdowns in a 23-14 defeat of Loyola Academy (Wilmette); No. 24 Muskegon, Mich., which won its state Division 3 title as quarterback La’Darius Jefferson ran for 247 yards and four touchdowns in a 28-10 defeat of Harrison (Farmington Hills); and No. 25 West Point, Miss., which advanced to the state 5A finals behind quarterback Marcus Murphy’s four-touchdown game in a 36-9 defeat of Olive Branch in a state semifinal.

The teams that dropped out with playoff losses: No. 10 Centennial, Corona, Calif.; No. 19 Duncanville, Texas; No. 20 Archer, Lawrenceville, Ga.; and No. 22 Mission Viejo, Calif.

Top-ranked Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) rolled to 13-0 as quarterback J.T. Daniels ran for a touchdown and threw two touchdown passes in a 49-21 win Friday at Mission Viejo in a CIF Southern Section Division I semifinal.

Two teams jumped up with big wins. Ben Davis (Indianapolis) moved up from No. 12 to No. 8 as it won its 6A state title as quarterback Reese Taylor passed for 340 yards and six touchdowns and ran for two touchdowns in a 63-14 defeat of Penn (Mishawaka).

St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) rose five spots to No. 9 as running back George Holani ran for three touchdowns in a 62-34 win Friday vs. then-No. 10 Centennial (Corona) in a Southern Section semifinal.