Plethora of area athletes to sign with colleges

At least 30 area high school standouts, headlined by a lone SEC signee, will ink scholarship papers in ceremonies at their respective schools throughout the day Wednesday.

Although Plain Dealing’s Keldrick Carper signed early with Texas A&M, it appears Haughton offensive lineman Josh Cooper will be the only additional SEC athlete signing this week. The 6-foot-7, 355-pound Cooper chose Mississippi State over offers from TCU, UL Monroe and UL Lafayette.

It doesn’t appear LSU or Louisiana Tech will sign any student-athletes in the area, and Northwestern State earlier reported Evangel’s Tanner Ash as it’s only area signee. Grambling is expected to sign Southwood’s Emmanuel Bass.

Logansport’s Langston Murray is committed to ULM, but TCU is reportedly showing some late interest in the 6-2, 335-pound defensive tackle/center.

Among the service academy signees, Byrd’s Zach Ward is headed to the Army and Evangel’s Ethan Harvey has opted for West point.

At least three area soccer players will sign including Byrd’s Maddy Talbot with SFA and Angel Abrego choosing Lees-McRae College. Loyola’s Shannon Anderson will sign with Missouiri Valley College.

Here are the signing events scheduled for Wednesday reported to The Times:

Airline: Noon, D’Kameron White, Northeastern St. (OK); Bryson Vance, Ouachita Baptist; Josh James, ETBU; Benton: 11 a.m. John Westmoreland, Southern Arkansas; Bossier: 1 p.m., Keimun Daniels, William Penn University in South East Iowa; Byrd: 2 p.m., Zach Ward, Army; Mark Johnson, Ark. Tech.; Shimorye Hampton, Ark. Tech or Ouachita Baptist; Angel Abrego, Lees-McRae College; Maddy Talbot, Stephen F. Austin; Calvary: 3:30 p.m., Trace Lawrence, Mississippi College;

Evangel 2 p.m., Tanner Ash, NSU; Connor Curry — Ouachita Baptist;Ethan Harvey — West Point Military Academy; Haughton: 1:15 p.m., Josh Cooper, Miss State; Josh Lister, Navarro College; Darren Hicks, Southwestern College; T. Winnfield, Southwestern College; Logansport: 11:30 a.m., Langston Murray, ULM; Loyola: 1:45 p.m., Myles Mitchell, Ouachita Baptist; Ryan Raburn, Delta State; Minden: 10:44 a.m. Darien Mitchell and Cam Morgan, Arkansas-Monticello;

North DeSoto: 9:30 a.m., Delmonte Hall, Southeastern; Deon Thomas, Louisiana College; North Webster: 9:30 a.m., Rico Gonzalez, Ouachita Baptist; Parkway: 11 a.m., Jonathan Jones and Nick So’oto, Northeastern St.; Southwood: 10 a.m., Emmanuel Bass, Grambling; Ellis Brossie, TBA; Woodlawn: 9:30 a.m., Corey Bell, UAPB; Josh Mosley, Garden City CC.

