Police: Ball family home burglarized during Chino Hills playoff game

The Ball family was out Tuesday night, watching LiAngelo and LaMelo play for Chino Hills in a state regional playoff game against Bishop Montgomery.

While they were away, their Southern California home was burglarized, police confirmed to USA TODAY Sports.

Deputies responded to the Ball family home — where UCLA freshman point guard Lonzo lived and his two brothers who plan on attending UCLA, LiAngelo and LaMelo, still occupy — at 8:18 p.m. PT after a neighbor reported hearing glass breaking next door, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Cindy Bachman. The deputies arrived to find a rear window of Ball’s home had been broken.

“The suspects had fled,” Bachman said. “We had several units in the area and a helicopter, but were unable to locate the suspects.”

The game against Bishop Montgomery was in Torrance, about 45 minutes away. Chino Hills, ranked No. 12 in the Super 25, lost to the ninth-ranked Knights 87-80. The loss was the final high school game for LiAngelo Ball, who will follow his older brother Lonzo to UCLA.

Bachman said it was unclear what — if anything — had been taken from the home.

Messages left with LaVar Ball by USA TODAY Sports were not immediately returned.

TMZ was the first outlet to report the burglary.