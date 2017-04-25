Police believe pranksters responsible for tree planted in front of HS field's pitcher's mound

Authorities on Maryland’s Eastern Shore say someone planted a tree and scratched “Earth Day 2017” in the dirt on the pitcher’s mound of a high school baseball field in what may be a senior prank.

The Queen Anne’s County sheriff’s office said in a statement on its Facebook site that the incident was noticed Saturday at Queen Anne’s County High School in Centreville. They say the tree sapling still had the $139.99 price tag attached.

Police say the field has since been repaired and they are investigating the planting as a senior prank. They initially said the damage to the field could amount to more than $2,000.

Authorities warned the destruction could be considered malicious destruction of property.