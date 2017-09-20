Police investigate claims of sexual assault during high school football game

Local police in Virginia are investigating disturbing charges of a sexual assault that allegedly took place during a high school football game.

According to reports from the Danville Register & Bee and ABC affiliate WSET, an incident of sexual battery occurred during Friday night’s football game between Chatham (Va.) and Tunstall (Va.) at Tunstall’s home football stadium.

An unidentified juvenile suspect has been identified by Pittsylvania County authorities and is being held at Danville’s W.W. Moore Detention Facility. The alleged assailants identity will not be divulged because they are under the age of 18.

The victim is also allegedly underage, according to the Register & Bee.

There has been no indication whether the individuals involved are students at either Chatham or Tunstall High Schools, though WSET reported that the pair are students at one of the two schools.

Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office detectives investigate alleged sexual battery incident at Tunstall High School football game on Fri. pic.twitter.com/Xio2jaKl47 — Courtny Jodon (@CourtnyJodonTV) September 19, 2017

In the aftermath of the assault, Pittsylvania Superintendent Mark Jones has outlined steps to minimize the threat of any repeat of such an “unfortunate,” event.

“We are identifying any areas that may be dark spaces and we’re making sure that we either have those fenced off or that we have supervison in those areas,” Jones told WSET, while reasserting that the game was properly staffed by security officials.