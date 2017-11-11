Police investigate sexual assault claims involving football team in Okla.

A police department in Oklahoma is investigating claims of sexual assault on a minor by four or five other juveniles. All the juveniles are belived to be members of the Bixby (Okla.) football team, KOKI-TV reported.

The assistant police chief told KOKI the case was opened Thursday.

Officials said police started getting information last week and that the alleged incident may have occurred a week or two before it was reported.

The incident, the assistant police chief told KOKI, was referred to as a “hazing.”

The school district released this statement:

On November 9, 2017, the Bixby Board of Education went into executive session to discuss with its outside independent legal counsel an ongoing investigation involving certain Bixby High School students. Under state and federal laws the District, including its board of education and staff, is precluded from commenting on any facts or information involving any students or employees who may be involved in the investigation. As a result, throughout this investigation the Board and its staff will have no comment on the investigation, including but not limited to the nature and scope of the investigation or the persons or subject matter of the investigation. If, as a result of the investigation, the District takes action, it will do so pursuant to a proper agenda item and in open session. No further comments on this matter will be made by staff or members of the Board at this time.

The team played a first-round playoff game Friday night, defeating Stillwater 41-14.