Police: Log in fatal football practice mishap weighed 400 pounds

FARMINGVILLE, N.Y. — Police say the log that killed a Long Island high school football player weighed about 400 pounds.
Joshua Mileto was killed when the 10-foot log he and other teammates at Sachem East High School were carrying during a training exercise struck him in the head.
The accident happened Thursday during a preseason conditioning camp at the school.
A funeral Mass for the 16-year-old 11th grader will be held Tuesday.
A fundraising effort for the Mileto family is getting an overwhelming community response.
A GoFundMe page set up by friends in the Farmingville community raised over $45,000 by Friday evening.
The high school canceled football practice Monday and Tuesday due to Mileto’s wake and funeral.