Call last weekend a “soft opening” to the high school football season. There was some action across the country, but it pales in comparison to what’s on tap this week.

Three top-10 matchups highlight the schedule, and there are 11 Super 25 games in all.

USA TODAY High School Sports will have fan voting to select the top game from the Super 25 schedule each week during the season. Cast your vote below.