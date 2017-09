Some good matchups ahead this weekend, but which is the most intriguing?

RELATED: Super 25 Expert Rankings | Super 25 Computer Rankings

MORE: Vote for Super 25 Top Star, Week 4

RELATED: Super 25 Football Schedule

USA TODAY High School Sports will have fan voting to select the top game from the Super 25 schedule each week during the season. Cast your vote below.

Voting closes Friday at 2 p.m. ET.