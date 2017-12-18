USA Today Sports

POLL: Vote for Super 25 Top Star for the 2017 football season

Photo: Chris Todd, Clarion Ledger

All season, fans of USA TODAY High School Sports have selected the weekly winner of the Super 25 Top Star.

Now it’s time to select the Super 25 Top Star for the season.

In the gallery below, you can see the 15 players who were weekly winners.

After you look the candidates, you can vote below to determine the Super 25 Top Star. Voting continues through Saturday, Dec. 23 at noon ET.

