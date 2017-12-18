POLL: Vote for Super 25 Top Star for the 2017 football season

9.2k shares
By: USA TODAY High School Sports | December 17, 2017
All season, fans of USA TODAY High School Sports have selected the weekly winner of the Super 25 Top Star.
Now it’s time to select the Super 25 Top Star for the season.
In the gallery below, you can see the 15 players who were weekly winners.
After you look the candidates, you can vote below to determine the Super 25 Top Star. Voting continues through Saturday, Dec. 23 at noon ET.
A.J. Henning, Derion Kendrick, dylan kelly, Grant Allen, Grant Tisdale, Jacob Conover, jake smithhart, johnny winston, Luke McGuire, Marice Whitlock, Nikko Remigio, quintel kent, Super 25 Top Star, Terrell Smith, trevor sisk, tylan knight, Super 25
