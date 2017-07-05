POLL: Vote for the Super 25 Team of the Year

The end of the 2016-17 school year means another year of Super 25 champions have been crowned with some newcomers and some repeat winners.

Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) football won its third consecutive Super 25 title and now attempts to tie De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) for the most consecutive titles since USA TODAY began its rankings in the 1980s.

Meanwhile, programs such as Barrington (Ill.) girls soccer are Super 25 champions for the first time.

Scroll the gallery above to meet the champions and then vote below in our poll for the Super 25 Team of the Year.

The winning school will receive a Team of the Year banner to add to their Super 25 championship banner.