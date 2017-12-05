POLL: Vote for the top ALL-USA Linebackers of all-time

Over the next few weeks, USA TODAY High School Sports will unveil its nominees for the American Family Insurance 35th Anniversary ALL-USA Football Team.

USA TODAY Sports’ Jim Halley narrowed down 35 years worth of players to 60. A panel of experts has been selected to rank each player in their respective positions. Fans will also have a say and can vote on who they think is the best player at their respective position. The results from the fan polls will count as one panel vote. Once the polls have concluded we will tally up the results.

The 35th Anniversary ALL-USA Football Team will be announced on Dec 13.

Fan Vote:

• QB, RB: Nov. 27 – Dec. 2

• WR, TE: Nov. 28 – Dec. 3

• OL, DL: Dec. 4-9

• LB, DB: Dec. 5-10

