POLL: Who should be ALL-USA Girls Golfer of the Year? POLL: Who should be ALL-USA Girls Golfer of the Year? ALL-USA POLL: Who should be ALL-USA Girls Golfer of the Year? By USA TODAY High School Sports June 15, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email By: USA TODAY High School Sports | June 15, 2017 The American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Golfer of the Year has been chosen and is scheduled to be announced soon. Who do you think should be the Player of the Year? Cast your vote below from these finalists: Take Our Poll ALL-USA Girls Golf, Alyaa Abdulghany, American Family Insurance, Beth Lillie, Gina Kim, girls' golf, golf, Kaitlyn Papp, Rachel Heck, Virginia Green, ALL-USA shares share tweet sms send email