POLL: Who should be ALL-USA High School Softball Player of the Year? POLL: Who should be ALL-USA High School Softball Player of the Year? ALL-USA POLL: Who should be ALL-USA High School Softball Player of the Year? By USA TODAY High School Sports June 12, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email By: USA TODAY High School Sports | June 12, 2017 The American Family Insurance ALL-USA High School Softball Player of the Year has been chosen is scheduled to be announced soon. Who do you think should be the Player of the Year? Cast your vote below from these finalists: Take Our Poll Alexis Holloway, ALL-USA High School Softball, ALL-USA Softball, American Family Insurance, Chardonnay Harris, Kathryn Sandercock, mia davidson, Montana Fouts, softball, Taylor Dockins, ALL-USA shares share tweet sms send email