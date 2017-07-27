USA Today Sports

POLL: Who should be No. 1 in Super 25 Football preseason poll?

Photo: Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports Images

POLL: Who should be No. 1 in Super 25 Football preseason poll?

Super 25

POLL: Who should be No. 1 in Super 25 Football preseason poll?

The Super 25 preseason football rankings will be revealed next week. Which team do you think should be No. 1?

Vote below.

, , , , , , , Super 25

Related News

Latest

More USA Today High School Sports
Home