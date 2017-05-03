POLL: Who was the top ALL-USA Player of the Year in the winter season? Photo: Bruce Kluckhohn, USA TODAY Sports Images POLL: Who was the top ALL-USA Player of the Year in the winter season? ALL-USA POLL: Who was the top ALL-USA Player of the Year in the winter season? By USA TODAY High School Sports May 3, 2017 35 shares share tweet sms send email By: USA TODAY High School Sports | May 3, 2017 Vote below for you who you think had the best winter season from among the athletes chosen as American Family Insurance ALL-USA Player of the Year in their respective sports. Take Our Poll ALL-USA Player of the Year, boys basketball, boys hockey, Casey Mittelstadt, Evina Westbrook, Gable Steveson, girls basketball, Girls Hockey, Grace Zumwinkle, michael porter jr., wrestling, ALL-USA 35 shares share tweet sms send email