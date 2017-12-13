New helmets unveiled for 2018 Polynesian Bowl

Helmets for the 2018 Polynesian Bowl were unveiled Wednesday by Riddell and the game’s organizers.

According to a release, the design on the helmets represents six different Polynesian cultures.

“Each year, this game is an opportunity to showcase our Polynesian heritage. Incorporating this beautiful native imagery into the helmets carries significant meaning to not only the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame, but also the players who wear it,” said chairman and co-founder, Jesse Sapolu. “Once again we are honored to partner with Riddell to provide top-of-the-line protective equipment to our players and to develop this design that showcases Polynesian tradition now and in the future.”

Tennessee Titans quarterback and 2018 Polynesian Bowl Ambassador Marcus Mariota echoed the sentiment that the symbolism on the helmets is a source of pride for Polynesian players.

“For the players in this game, it’s important they carry a sense of pride for Polynesia, and the symbolism in these helmets will help them do so,” Mariota said. “One of the coolest aspects of playing in the Polynesian Bowl is the unique helmet design from Riddell.”

The 2018 Polynesian Bowl will be played on Saturday, January 20, 2018, at Aloha Stadium on Oahu, Hawaii as part of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend.