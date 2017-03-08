Pontiac boys basketball forfeits out of state tournament

Pontiac High School and Oxford were both losers in Monday night’s district boys’ basketball opener.

Pontiac beat Oxford, 56-39, at Lake Orion High School, but the Michigan High School Athletic Association has withdrawn Pontiac from the Class A tournament as a result of using an ineligible player.

Waterford Kettering, who would’ve been Pontiac’s next opponent in the district semifinal, instead will advance directly to Friday’s district championship game to face the winner of Wednesday night’s district semifinal between Lake Orion and powerhouse Clarkston and All-State guard Foster Loyer.

Oxford will receive a forfeit win for Monday’s contest against Pontiac but does not advance because of Pontiac’s withdrawal from the tournament.

