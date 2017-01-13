Porath leads New London over Green Bay East

NEW LONDON – Leah Porath passed a personal milestone in leading the New London girls’ basketball team to a 69-30 Bay Conference victory Thursday over Green Bay East.

Porath, a senior, scored 32 points and eclipsed the 1,000-point barrier for her career in New London’s victory.

The 5-foot-8 Porath is averaging 21.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game this season and has played varsity all four years of her career, including as a starter since her sophomore year.

“I’m very happy for her,” New London coach Troy Krause said. “It’s well-deserved. From her freshman year to senior year has been phenomenal. She’s probably having the best year I’ve ever had from one player in scoring the basketball.”

Kate Christian added 12 points and Jessica Halvorson chipped in 11 for New London (7-6 overall, 4-2 Bay).

Green Bay East … …19 11 — 30 New London … …42 27 — 69

Green Bay East: Pugh 6, Brantley 14, Maluitz 2, Vatts 8. Totals 13 1-3 30. Three-pointers: Brantley 3. Fouls: 23.

New London: Christian 12, Halverson 11, Madsen 2, Besaw 9, Rohan 3, Porath 32. Totals 24 20-31 69. Three-pointer: Halverson. Fouls: 10.

Menasha 56, Green Bay West 53

At Menasha, the Bluejays led 34-19 at halftime and never trailed in the game but had to hold off a furious comeback by the Wildcats.

Katelyn Roesler made 5 of 6 free throws late in the game, including 4-for-4 in the last minute, to seal the win for Menasha. She finished with 11 points, while Alexa Yost led the way with 17.

Green Bay West … …19 34 — 53 Menasha … …34 22 — 56

Green Bay West: Koeller 25, King 11, Cornelius 9, Morrow 8. Totals 20 7-11 53. Three-pointers: Koeller 4, King, Cornelius. Fouls: 21.

Menasha: Roen 9, Roesler 11, Anderson 5, Yost 17, Perez 4, Hoekstra 10. Totals 22 9-19 56. Three-pointers: Roen, Yost 2. Fouls: 18.

Seymour 52, Xavier 29

At Seymour, Hailey Oskey scored 16 points and Brooke Veldt had 14 for Seymour, which led 24-11 at halftime.

Xavier … …11 18 — 29 Seymour … …24 28 — 52

Xavier: Vande Hey 2, Schmitt 4, Sowin 5, Parks 2, Seidler 1, C. Dombrowski 5, S. Dombrowski 5, Weycker 5. Totals 10 9-23 29. Three-pointers: None. Fouls: 18.

Seymour: Oskey 16, Bluma 1, King 2, Seitz 4, Vandenlangenberg 2, Moehring 3, Krause 6, Veldt 14, Heinke 2, Johnson 2. Totals 17 10-16 52. Three-pointers: Veldt 4, Oskey 2, Moehring, Krause. Fouls: 22.

Fox Valley Association

Appleton North 62, Neenah 39

At Appleton, Sydney Levy scored 29 points, including five 3-pointers, to lead the Lightning over the Rockets.

“(Neenah coach Andy) Braunel got his team to scrap and fight,” Appleton North coach Joe Russom said. “They made this game difficult for us and that’s a credit to his kids and staff. Ultimately, we need to be ready for everyone’s best shot. That pressure will only make us better and grow as a team.”

Paige Schabo added 15 points for Appleton North.

Amanda Argall paced Neenah with 12 points.

Neenah … …18 21 — 39 Appleton North … …31 31 — 62

Neenah: Rudolph 6, Sukanen 7, Argall 12, Obry 2, Lee 6, VanderMause 3, Dietzen 3. Totals 14 7-12 39. Three-pointers: Rudolph 2, Argall 2. Fouls: 11.

Appleton North: Brekke 3, Squier 2, Laux 6, Pohlman 6, Klitzke 1, Levy 29, Schabo 15. Totals 24 5-7 62. Three-pointers: Brekke, Levy 5, Schabo 3. Fouls: 15.

Appleton East 38, Oshkosh West 37

At Appleton, Sara Al-Ibrahim scored 13 points, including three 3-pointers, to help the Patriots get the win.

Alyssa Peterson added eight points for East (6-4, 5-2). Callista Rochon-Baker led West with nine points.

Oshkosh West … …18 19 — 37 Appleton East … …24 14 — 38

Oshkosh West: Rochon-Baker 9, Guenther 8, Abby Hammonds 2, Fuller 6, Anelise Hammonds 2, Davis 10. Totals 12 11-20 37. Three-pointers: Davis 2. Fouls: 14.

Appleton East: Schneider 5, Al-Ibrahim 13, Peterson 8, Dailey 4, King 6, Jazdzewski 2. Totals 12 9-13 38. Three-pointers: Al-Ibrahim 3, Peterson 2. Fouls: 15.

Hortonville 43, Appleton West 42

At Hortonville, Shay Frederick scored 16 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead the Polar Bears over the Terrors.

Zoey Zuleger paced Appleton West with 11 points.

Appleton West … …21 21 — 42 Hortonville … …22 21 — 43

Appleton West: Cocking 2, Zuleger 11, Smith 6, Fortune 9, Pritzl 3, Leitzke 10, Hoffman 1. Totals 16 7-15 42. Three-pointers: Zuleger 3. Fouls: 15.

Hortonville: Bogan 6, Pahl 2, Frederick 16, Griesbach 8, Walter 2, Allen 9. Totals 16 4-8 43. Three-pointers: Bogan 2, Frederick 4, Griesbach. Fouls: 13.

Oshkosh North 57, Kaukauna 45

At Oshkosh, Jennifer Mand and Lydia Albrecht each scored 10 points to lead Kaukauna, which trailed 28-14 at halftime.

Ashley Wissink led the Spartans with 16 points and Brie Gauthier had 10 of her 11 points in the second half.

Kaukauna … …14 31 — 45 Oshkosh North … …28 29 — 57

Kaukauna: Verhasselt 3, Albrecht 10, Engmann 9, Evers 2, DeBruin 4, Mand 10, Isselmann 2, Nennig 5. Totals 17 7-12 45. Three-pointers: Engmann 2, Verhasselt, Nennig. Fouls: 15.

Oshkosh North: Buerger 11, Lieder 6, Gauthier 11, Wissink 16, Anthes 7, Grifffin 4, Westemeier 2. Totals 20 13-16 57. Three-pointers: Wissink 2, Buerger, Anthes. Fouls: 7.

Fond du Lac 58, Kimberly 51

At Fond du Lac, Ally Gietzel had 21 points and Megan Dille added 13 to help the Cardinals hold off Kimberly.

Kam Kroner had 15 points to lead the Papermakers, who also got 11 points from Morgan Torzala.

Kimberly … …15 36 — 51 Fond du Lac … …28 30 — 58

Kimberly: Hampton 5, Smith 9, Evers 1, Torzala 11, Lamirande 8, Dechant 2, Kroner 15. Totals 18 11-17 51. Three-pointers: Smith, Torzala, Lamirande 2. Fouls: 21

Fond du Lac: Gietzel 21, Wendt 12, Wendels 8, Paulson 2, Tracy 2, Dille 13. Totals 22 11-25 58. Three-pointers: Gietzel 2, Wendels. Fouls: 15.

North Eastern

Wrightstown 66, Waupaca 37

At Waupaca, the Tigers outscored the Comets 37-13 in the first half to cruise to the win.

Bridget Froehlke led Wrightstown (11-1) with 14 points, while Alexis Wolske added 11.

Victoria Nowak paced Waupaca with 12 points.

Wrightstown … …37 29 — 66 Waupaca … …13 24 — 37

Wrightstown: Froehlke 14, Diny 4, Riha 7, Guns 6, Murphy 7, Nennig 7, Van Zeeland 10, Wolske 11. Totals 27 9-14 66. Three-pointers: Froehlke 2, Nennig. Fouls: 14.

Waupaca: Klug 3, Johannes 6, Barlow 3, Radley 6, Nowak 12, Smidt 7. Totals 15 5-10 37. Three-pointers: Barlow, Smidt. Fouls: 13.

Fox Valley Lutheran 59, Clintonville 43

At Appleton, the Foxes outscored the Truckers 33-20 in the second half, after leading by three at halftime to pull away for the win.

“We played a little more consistent defense and showed a little more patience on offense,” FVL coach Dave Wenzel said about the second half.

Jenna Bruss led Fox Valley Lutheran with 27 points, while Alyssa Charron added 12.

The Foxes made 21-of-25 free throws.

Catherine Morse paced Clintonville with 16 points.

“Even though we lost the game, we took a huge step in the right direction,” Clintonville coach Nick Yaeger said. “We played the whole game with energy and intensity. A lot of girls stepped up and played hard.”

Clintonville … …23 20 — 43 Fox Valley Lutheran… …26 33 — 59

Clintonville: Weatherwax 4, Arndt 4, King 2, Harbath 2, Morse 16, Dunn 2, Beyerdorf 5, Birling 2, Seefeldt 3, Lorge 3. Totals 17 6-9 43. Three-pointers: Arndt, Morse, Seefeldt. Fouls: 22.

Fox Valley Lutheran: Krueger 5, Bruss 27, Duciaume 2, Brukardt 3, Aden 2, A. Charron 12, Wolf 3, J. Charron 3, Jensen 2. Totals 17 21-25 59. Three-pointers: A. Charron 2, J. Charron, Wolf. Fouls: 11.

Big East

Oostburg 63, Hilbert 34

At Oostburg, Makaylee Kuhn scored 16 points to lead the Wolves.

Hilbert … …19 15 — 34 Oostburg … …43 20 — 63

Hilbert: Wiese 7, Lau 5, Kuhn 16, Schoen 1, Duchow 5. Totals 12 8-16 34. Three-pointers: Kuhn 2. Fouls: 12.

Oostburg: Toeller 2, Meerdink 14, Batzner 3, Fischer 8, Hranicka 8, Brill 5, Bichler 9, Haag 12, TenHaken 2. Totals 26 5-11 63. Three-pointers: Meerdink 3, Batzner, Hranicka, Brill. Fouls: 15.

Eastern Wisconsin

Brillion 78, New Holstein 46

At New Holstein, the Lions raced to a 38-21 lead at halftime and never looked back in the win over the Huskies.

Ariel Heraly and Sara Braun each had 17 points to lead Brillion.

Brillion … …38 40 — 78 New Holstein … …21 25 — 46

Brillion: B. Popp 4, Beyer 9, K. Popp 2, Heraly 17, Braun 17, Keller 6, Hussey 4, Kraus 11, Cohen 8. Totals 32 6-11 78. Three-pointers: Heraly 3, Braun 3, Kraus 2. Fouls: 19.

New Holstein: Danes 3, Doherty 13, Halbach 2, Hansen 9, Ondrejka 3, Schmitz 14, Steffes 2. Totals 13 13-18 46.